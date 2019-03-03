



The immediate past Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, and Director General of the APC Door-to-Door Campaign in Delta State, Olorogun Ima Niboro, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for his resounding victory in last Saturday’s Presidential polls.

Speaking to news men at his Warri residence on Saturday, he declared that Buhari’s victory was inevitable as much as an Atiku victory was statistically impossible.

He pointed out that as long as politics thrives on structures and not on day dreams and wishful thinking, it was structurally impossible for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, candidate to oust the sitting APC president.

His words: “As at the day of the elections, APC was in control of 22 states, while the PDP controlled 13 and APGA One. No governor would surrender his state to the opposition because the template of the presidential elections would be the same with the coming gubernatorial elections. Even if the governor is not on the ballot, he is sponsoring a successor. He will fight tooth and nail to deliver his party in all the elections.”

Niboro pointed out that the votes in the presidential elections were consistent with the structural realities of Nigeria’s party politics.

He stated that Sokoto and Gombe went inevitably to the APC because the structures that emplaced those PDP governors were actually and presently APC both in content and character.

He attributed the big fall of Dr. Bukola Saraki and PDP in Kwara to “a protest movement, marshaled by no less than his blood sister, Gbemi, in broad alliance with the ‘Oto’ge movement of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the wealthy and politically savvy Abdulrasaq family.