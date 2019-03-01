



Ikedi Ohakim, the former governor of Imo State and governorship candidate of Accord Party has said that Imo State as presently constituted is dead, judging from what he described as an awful performance of outgoing Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

He stated this in the cause of his acceptance speech, following his governorship aspiration endorsement by Imo State Elders Advisory Council held on Thursday at the Hall of Hope located in the Cathedral of Transfiguration of the Anglican Church, Owerri.

The former governor who lost his second tenure bid to Governor Okorocha in 2011 prayed for a second chance, stating that governance require a normal and experience leader who will genuinely bring back the state to a desired standard.

“We have no state today to govern because Imo State is technically dead. It is only oxygen that can energize it and it requires an experienced man with good conduct and normal person with leadership skills to get Imo back on track.

“I accept your endorsement because of pensioners who cannot pay their bills, local government areas now in the state of disrepair, hospitals in our localities covered by weeds. God is God of second chance and I am desirous of the second chance to continue with projects that would project Imo to a first class position among other states in the federation”.

Ohakim further disclosed that if elected as governor on March 9, 2019, he would re-introduce all his dream projects such as clean and green, 10,000 jobs and many others.

Earlier, the state Chairman of Imo State Elders Advisory Council Chief Ralph Obioha stated that Ohakim’s endorsement by his members resulted from his presentations, campaign promises and firm believe that he would promptly conduct local government elections, guaranteed local government autonomy, adherence to Imo charter of equity.

Obioha stated further that true fiscal autonomy of local governments remains Central to the rural and overall development of the State.

“The Elders Council after Objective consideration of the presentations made by the Governorship candidates in a painstaking and impartial manner and guided by a keen commitment to the general welfare of Imo State and it’s citizens, the council called her 42 electors to cast their votes for the following governorship candidates who scored 4 votes for Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) 3 votes for Hope Uzodinma (APC) and 34 votes for Ikedi Ohakim. This is why we chose him for an endorsement”, said Obioha.