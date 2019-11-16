<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As Bayelsans go to the poll to elect a new governor today, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on the people of the state to ensure that the process will be peaceful.

Barrister Pereotubo Oweilaemi, President, IYC worldwide, in a statement on Friday, urged the stakeholders in the election to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, stressing that the election should not be a do-or-die.

He maintained that the election should be a brotherly contest, advising that the players should not use it to perpetrate violence against fellow Ijaw people.

He said: “We also appeal to Ijaw youths in Bayelsa State to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner. No youth should make himself a willing tool to ferment strife in the state. Those who are readily available to be used as thugs by desperate politicians should desist from it. The council will partner with security agencies to checkmate electoral violence.

“IYC frowns at the orgy of violence perpetrated by rival political groups in Nembe City, which has resulted in the death of promising Ijaw youths while several others injured.

“This should not be a prelude or a signpost to what will happen on Saturday. Security agencies should therefore be very alert to arrest any further occurrence.”