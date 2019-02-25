



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered assessment of the alleged assault on a a) by suspected political thugs in Twon Brass, Brass Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bayelsa State Command, Butswat Asinim, said the IG sent a high-powered delegation headed by the Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG), Fredrick Lekanu, to probe the incident.

He said the IG asked the team to unveil the identities of persons connected to the incident, arrest and prosecute them.

Butswat said: “On 24th February 2019, political thugs numbering over four hundred stormed the Government Jetty at Brass Island and assaulted a Deputy Commissioner of Police, who was deployed to supervise the elections in Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

“This conduct is viewed as a gross affront to the constituted authority and the laws of the land.

“The DIG, while addressing senior officers at the Bayelsa State Police Command condemned the act in its entirety and in line with the instructions of the Inspector general of Police, ordered for the identification, arrest and prosecution of all those connected, no matter how remote, their proxies and sponsors.

“The DIG, stated that the IGP was miffed by the the ugly incident, but appreciates the conduct displayed by the officers in the face of obvious provocation.

“DIG Fredrick Lakanu fdc, also ordered for reinforcement of officers to flash points areas in the State to forestall any break down of law and order and urge the members of the public to be law abiding and not to be tempted to take the laws into their hands”.