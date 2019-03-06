



Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police (IGP) has deployed seven deputy inspectors-general of police (DIGs) for Saturday’s governorship election.

He also deployed 19 assistant inspectors-general and “additional 277 Commissioners of Police” for the exercise.

In a statement on Wednesday, Frank Mba, police spokesman, said the deployment is to ensure adequate security during the poll which will hold in 29 states.

He said the officers will complement the efforts of the respective commissioners of police in the 36 state commands and the federal capital territory (FCT).

“With this deployment, each command now has additional three CPs deployed to the three senatorial districts in their respective states of assignment which will form part of security management base for the command CPs,” Mba said.

“However, based on security assessment earlier carried out by the Force, some Local Government Areas in Plateau, Benue, Imo and Taraba States have one Commissioner of Police each deployed to coordinate security in the LGA.”

He said each of the commissioners will work with the state commissioners of police “to ensure that no stone is left unturned towards placing adequate security” during the election.

Mba also said four police commands including Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo and Sokoto have new commissioners of police posted specifically for purposes of the election.

“The IGP assures that just as in the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police Force shall remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections,” he added.