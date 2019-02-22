



The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, says ballot box snatchers and vote buyers will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Adamu said this at a press conference organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of Saturday’s election.

The conference is being attended by members of the diplomatic corps, the foreign and international observers led by a former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The police boss said INEC and the police would work together to ensure that culprits are brought to book.

The IG’s position seems to be at variance with that of President Muhammadu Buhari which is that ballot box snatchers and hoodlums should be dealt with ruthlessly and risk being killed.