



The former Care Taker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State, Igo Aguma on Friday announced his exit from APC.

Aguma’s resignation came shortly after the Supreme Court verdict which gives Isaac Ogbobula right as Care Taker Committee Chairman of Rivers State chapter of APC.

Aguma in a press statement said that he has received the Supreme Court judgement which dismissed his appeal challenging the Court of Appeal decision which upturned the High Court judgment that declared me as Acting Chairman of APC in Rivers state.

“It is now clear that it is not within the purview of the Court to protect the rights and privileges of members of a political party, in this case, the APC. It is the APC that should protect the rights of her members but has failed to do so.





“I cannot continue to be a member of a Political party that endangers and does not give any form of protection to the rights of its members and has no respect whatsoever for its own constitution at all but chooses to be run against democratic principles intoto for self-destructive purposes.

“Therefore I announce my exit from the All Progressives Congress immediately. To God be the glory,” Aguma stated in the statement.

The Supreme Court verdict and Aguma’s resignation from the party has laid to rest the protracted crisis over who calls the shut in the Rivers State chapter of APC.