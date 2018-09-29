The Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has threatened to boycott the 2019 Presidential Election, citing alleged irregularitues in the conduct of the just concluded Osun State rerun governorship election.

“Our people desirous of voting in the governorship and state assembly may vote, if they so wish. But we will boycott presidential elections in order to allow General Buhari rule his Nigeria with iron fist until he is 130 years old,” they said.

This was contained in statement signed by both Mrs Maria Okwor and Evangelist Elliot Uko the deputy leader and secretary of the assembly respectively.

The statement which was made available to newsmen in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, alleged that the result of the rerun was brazenly manipulated by the All Progressive Congress (APC) government.

“The macabre dance of shame in Osun, has removed whatever doubts remaining in our minds, that the 2019 election will be sham elections,” it further stated.

It noted, “Accordingly, we find it difficult to queue in the hot sun to cast our votes, only for a vicious cabal with a born-to-rule mentality, to ensure our votes do not count.”

The group accused the government of engaging the Army, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies to aid the ruling party in the state.