Ndigbo in the central senatorial district of Kogi State yesterday rose up from an emergency meeting and unanimously endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for the second term in office.

The socio-cultural organization in their resolution said they have no alternative but to give massive support for the re-election of the governor because he has achieved so much in his first term.

Speaking with newsmen on phone, the president-general of the group, Chief Joseph Anikwe, said aside from the transformation of the state which the governor has carried out, he has also done well in the area of security.

He said unlike what it used to be, his members and the general public can now carry out their respective businesses in a secured environment devoid of harassment from hoodlums.

Chief Anikwe said the state used to be a haven of criminals especially of armed robbery and kidnapping but with the advent of governor Bello, the issue has become a thing of the past.

The Igbo leader also said the governor has done creditably well in the area of education and health and that if given a second term, he will do more.

He called on the governor to consider Igbo indegenes as members of his cabinet in his second term and solicited the governor’s support in the completion of Igbo community’s multi purpose hall in Okene.