Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has backed the choice of former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as formidable choice for the office of Vice President of the country.

Ugwuanyi stated this Friday when he hosted Obi, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he eulogized him as an iconic son of Igboland, who has distinguished himself creditably in private and public dealings as a successful businessman.

The governor who used the opportunity to thank Enugu people for his gale of endorsements for 2019 promised to be there for the people, adding that he was sure their support would end in praise.

He therefore, used the opportunity to congratulate the entire PDP family on the party’s “very successful and peaceful convention in Port Harcourt”.

Earlier, Obi told the governor that he was at the Government House to consult him and seek the usual support of the state, stressing that his candidacy was not about him “as Peter Obi” but the people of the Igbo nation and Nigerians at large.

Obi who was accorded a warm reception at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, by the state government delegation and other supporters of the PDP expressed delight that “this is the first time in my political life that I am welcomed at the airport”.

While applauding Gov. Ugwuanyi for his giant development strides in Enugu State, Obi pointed out that the success of his nomination depended on the leaders of the South East geo-political zone, pledging to bring meaningful development to the zone such as the Enugu – Onitsha expressway, when elected into office.

His words: “So for me this nomination is about our own area. We can’t continue to say we are not getting this or that or that we are marginalised. These are some of the opportunities to redress whatever we think is not in our posession.

“I have served as governor, so people know a bit of my record. I am here to say to you (Ugwuanyi), I remain one of you. Everybody knows that I believe in Enugu. I believe this is our capital and it remains so.

“Your Excellency, that is why I am here. I need your support and that of all of you. I assure that it is all about us and Nigerians, not about Peter Obi”.

The Vice Presidential candidate later visited the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who welcomed him and noted how “extremely happy” he was to have him in audience at his residence in Enugu.

Chief Nwodo said that “as a party, the PDP has responded to our yearnings and aspirations by reacting to our feeling of marginalisation at the top echelon of our leadership of our great country by nominating you to vie for the position of the Vice President of Nigeria”.

The President General disclosed that the Apex Igbo body will “very soon convene a meeting of the highest organ of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ime Obi when all the political parties are to bring out their candidates and we will take a decision on what direction Igbos will take in the next election”.

He extolled the leadership qualities of Obi saying that “your nomination is enchanting, your public conduct while you were a governor exemplifies you as a man of outstanding humility”, adding: “Your incorruptibility in government speaks volume. I look forward to when Ohanaeze will take a decision on which party the Igbos will vote for and I wish it will be you”.