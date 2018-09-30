Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has clinched the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Governor Ugwuanyi was on Sunday returned as sole candidate of the party after delegates overwhelmingly voted for him during the PDP governorship primaries that took place at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The governor was returned with more than 2, 800 votes to emerge the winner and candidate of the party. A total of 2,895 delegates were accredited for the primaries.

Making remarks, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed gratitude to the people, saying “this is the first time the party was returning a sole candidate for governorship election in the state.

“My greatest happiness is the existing peace in the state which is responsible for the massive development the people are witnessing in the state.

“Without peace, there cannot be development in any society,” Ugwuanyi said.

Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate President, earlier introduced Governor Ugwuanyi as the candidate of the party. Ekweremadu said he had been in politics for 21 years and that the primaries was the first time they were having a non-contentious primary.