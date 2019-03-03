



Senator-elect Ifeanyi Ubah has called on the electorate in Anambra State to vote for all candidates of Young Progressives Party standing for election into Anambra House of Assembly on March 9.

Ubah made the appeal during his thank-you tour to the people of Aguata 1 Constituency of Anambra House of Assembly in Uga, Aguata Council Area on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ubah was returned as winner of Anambra South Senatorial contest held on February 23 as a candidate of the YPP beating the incumbent Senator Andy Uba and his younger brother, Chris Uba of All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party respectively.

He thanked the people for keying into the populist agenda of YPP and voting for him overwhelmingly.

The oil magnate, who promised to make good on all his campaign promises, urged the people of Aguata to further prove that YPP has come to stay by ensuring that the party won a good number of seats in the state’s House of Assembly.

“I have come to say thank you for your support, just as I promised you during my campaigns that if we win, I will come back to say well done.

“I want to say that the battle is not over, we also need to have a voice in Anambra, so as you voted for me, I want to appeal to you to use the same vigour and spirit to ensure victory for YPP candidates for Anambra House of Assembly on March 9,” he said.