Ifeanyi Ubah, the Anambra South Senator-elect, has reacted to reports of his reported defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying he is still ‘caucusing’.

Recall that Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of the APC had on Monday night stated that the senator-elect of the Young People’s Party (YPP) had dumped the party for the APC.

However, Ubah has stated that he is “caucusing” with the APC, but has not joined the party explaining that ‘caucusing’ in parliamentary terms means to work with people in harmony.

“I am still with the YPP, we do not have a crisis in my party so why would I leave the party? Although the APC Chairman introduced me as a potential APC incoming senator during a dinner I attended, but it is normal for chairmen of parties to do that,” he said.

“The Uba brothers are challenging the result of the election in court.

“I am caucusing with the party because I cannot be a loner at the Senate.”

“It’s either I move with the opposition or the ruling party, and I chose the ruling party, but it doesn’t mean I have joined them.”