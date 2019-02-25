



Chief Ifeanyi Ubah, the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, has emerged the first elected senator for the Young Progresives Party (YPP) in Nigeria.

Ubah polled a total of 87, 081 votes to emerge winner of the Anambra South Senatorial District after Saturday February 23 election results announced early Monday morning at Uruagu Nnewi North Council headquarters.

His closest rival, Chief Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and younger brother of the incumbent Senator for the area, Sen. Andy Uba got 62,462 votes.

Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 51,269 votes while Sen. Andy Uba, the incumbent and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got 13,245 votes.

Mr M.N. Umenweke, the returning officer, who declared the results said Ubah emerged the winner among the 26 candidates, who contested for Anambra South Senatorial District ticket.

“Mr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the senator representing Anambra South,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ubah’s election victory had ended years of domination of the Anambra South Senatorial District by the Uba brothers from Uga in Aguata area of the state.

Sen. Ugochukwu Uba most senior brother of Sen. Andy held the Anambra South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007, while his younger brother and incumbent Senator Andy Uba held the position from 2011 to date.