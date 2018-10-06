



The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Convention Planning Committee Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said that no aspirant has stepped down from the presidential primary.

Speaking to newsmen at the venue of the Convention ahead of its commencement, Okowa said that the party was ready to conduct the election for 12 aspirants.

Okowa who is Governor of Delta state said that there was a process for stepping down, adding that none of the 12 aspirants had commenced the process or even indicated interest to do so.

“There is a process for aspirants to withdraw from the race, none of them has stepped down, we have 12 aspirants for now.”

“We are expecting a very good convention, we are working very hard to deliver a process that is credible, free, fair and acceptable,” Governor Okowa said.

Briefing newsmen earlier, Okowa has said that everything was set for a smooth process and that no stone had been left unturned in ensuring a credible and acceptable process.

“You can see that everything is right on course; the stadium is beautifully decorated and we are set for tomorrow (Saturday, 06/10/18).”

“Accreditation Of Delegates is a very sensitive issue, so, we are starting the accreditation process tomorrow (Today) at 7 am,” Okowa said.

“As you can see, I and my colleagues in the committee have been round the venue, ensuring that all that is needed for us to have a smooth sail is put in place.

“we have also made the stadium our secretariat that is why we held a meeting in one of the Executive Lounge here at the stadium to deliberate on sundry issues that have to do with the entire convention.” he added.

Meanwhile all the candidates who were reported to have stepped down or considering stepping down have all denied the reports saying they were still in line for the PDP ticket.