Less than two months to the 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to work hard for the party to achieve 100 per cent victory at the polls.

Governor Okowa gave the charge yesterday (20/12/18) in Asaba during the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Committees for the 2019 general elections in the state.

“We want to go into the campaigns as a united body, we should carry everybody along and don’t underestimate anybody because, there is no law that says we cannot have 100 per cent votes in an election,” Governor Okowa said.

He continued, “we should work with one mind, Delta State is for PDP and with the cooperation of everybody, we can achieve 100 per cent votes in the elections.”

While congratulating members of the campaign committee, the Governor commended the Chairman of the party in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso for having a small committee at the state level, stating, “what is more important to us is the local government and unit levels; time is short and I am sure the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Hon. Funkekeme Solomon is working very hard for the campaign to start in early January.”

Inaugurating the campaign committee, Barr. Esiso said, “we have carefully selected our party men and women to ensure that all our candidates win in the 2019 elections; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will occupy Aso Rock, Governor Okowa will return to Government House, Asaba and every candidate of the party win.”

“We will not sacrifice any candidate for any person, ensure that all PDP Candidates emerge victorious and you have to work day and night to achieve that,” Barr. Esiso said.

Barr. Solomon had in an opening address, described Governor Okowa as “a good ambassador of the party in the state and will get overwhelming votes from the people.”

Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Senator Patrick Osakwe who responded on behalf of chairmen, secretaries and members of the various committees inaugurated, thanked the leadership of the PDP for finding them worthy to serve in the committees.

“We are very comfortable working in different committees because we have someone who has risen through the ranks as the Governor of Delta State; he is a man who puts the round peg in a round holes and we are going into the elections to achieve 5/5, 100 per cent victory for our candidates,” Senator Osakwe said.

Secretary to the Medical Committee, Dr (Pharm.) Nelson Ejakpovi in an interview, said, “with the campaign team that has been assembled, God will give us victory; these are tested men and women, respected people in the society who are result-oriented and the fact that we are going into the campaigns using the achievements of our Governor, Senator Dr Okowa as our guide, expect landslide victory in 2019 because, the people are already aware of what Governor Okowa has done, what he is doing and what he is capable of doing and they are happy and comfortable having him as our Governor.”