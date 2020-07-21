



A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Ife Oyedele, on Tuesday, said he stepped down for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the interest of the state and his party.

Oyedele, who is the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, withdrew from the governorship race and joined forces with Akeredolu on the eve of the primary.

Addressing his supporters in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, the APC chieftain said he would not do anything against the wish of the party and he did not take the decision because he wanted to be Akeredolu’s running mate.

Oyedele said “I am not seeking deputy governorship slot, I did not ask them to refund or give me any money. I told the governors and others in the meeting that Ondo State must have a blueprint for development in order to guarantee the future of youths of Ondo State.





“I have remain consistent for the love of the party and the love of the nation and of course, Ondo State. So, I must take decisions that are in the best interest of the nation, the party and the state.

“So, when it was time for me to take the decision in the interest of the party and the citizens of Ondo State, it was not difficult to bury my ego, to bury my needs and to take the decision that I consider to be in the best interest of the people.

“The important thing is that we are working in the interest of the people of Ondo State. The most important thing to me is that we must build the APC family in Ondo State.

“Whatever they do, they must continue to work in the interest of the citizens of Ondo State. I’ve spoken to the Governor and he has promised that whatever it is that he has done that people are not pleased with, he will correct it and work for the interest of the people of Ondo State.”