Hon. Idris Garba Kareka on Thursday emerged Speaker of the Jigawa State House Assembly.

Kareka, who is the immediate past speaker of the assembly, is a member representing Jahun state constituency.

The speaker, who was re-elected during the inauguration of the 7th assembly, had since taken the oath of office.

Also, Hon. Liman Musa Kadara, member representing Guri state constituency, as emerged the deputy speaker.

Newsmen report that Kareka and his deputy were elected unopposed.

In his address, Kareka assured the people of the state of their commitment to work the Executive in harmony for the betterment of the state.

“We are ready to cooperate with the other arms of government for the development of the state,” he assured.

The state governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, and his deputy, Umar Namadi, attended the inauguration of the state’s 7th assembly.