



The House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus has appointed Hon Idris Ahmed Wase, representing Wase federal constituency of Plateau State as the new deputy leader of the house.

Wase, replaces late Hon. Umar Buba Jibrin who died on 30 March, 2018 after a protracted illness.

Wase’s appointment was announced by the Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila at yesterday’s plenary and coincided with the swearing in of the new member representing Lokoja/ Koton Karfe federal constituency of Kogi State, Hon. Haruna Isah by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Until his appointment, Hon. Wase was the chairman of the committee on Federal Character.