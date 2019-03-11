



The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, has congratulated Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his victory, saying the governor-elect will take the state to the next level of governance

Adebule, in a statement on Monday also congratulated the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), for its victory at the March 9, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the Saturday’s Lagos State governorship election.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, while announcing the results, said the APC candidate polled 739,445 votes to defeat his closest opposition, Mr Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 206,141votes.

Adebule described Sanwo-Olu’s victory as the expression of the peoples’ wish and an appreciation of good governance since 1999 till date.

‘The governance of Lagos state would require requisite experience, intelligence and technical knowhow, all of which Sanwo-Olu is blessed with.

‘I have no doubt that governance would be taken to the next level under the new administration,’’ she said.

Adebule commended INEC for conducting a very free, peaceful and credible elections across the country.

She urged the commission to continue to improve on their operations in future elections to earn more public confidence

Adebule thanked residents of the state for their confidence in the ruling party – APC and all it candidates by giving them overwhelming supports during the elections.

”I appeal to residents to give maximum support to the incoming administration of Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Femi Hamzat, as they take governance to the next level in the state.

”On my part, I am assuring the governor-elect and his deputy that I will always be at the background to offer useful and professional advice that can help their administration to attain greater heights,’’ Adebule said.