



The Independent National Electoral Commission in Kano state has declared the APC senatorial candidate for Kano Central District, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, as the elected Senator for the zone.

Shekarau, a former Governor of Kano state, contested for the seat under the All Progressive Congress in the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on February 23.

Announcing the results on Monday at the collation Centre, the Returning Officer for the district, Prof. Adamu Alhaji-Samaila said Shekarau scored 506, 271 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Aliyu Sani-Madawakingini, who polled 276, 768 votes.

NAN reports that with the results, the All Progressives Congress has won all the three senatorial seats in the state as the two incumbent Senators retained their seats.

They are Sen. Kabiru Gaya representing Kano South Senatorial District and Sen. Barau Jibril-Maliya who is representing Kano North Senatorial District.