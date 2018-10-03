



Former Minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, has been declared winner of Kano Central senatorial ticket.

Shekarau, who decamped from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated two aspirants during Tuesday’s senatorial primaries.

Similarly, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya won the Kano-South primary after defeating senior special assistant to President Muhammad Buhari, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila.

The senator representing Kano-North, Barau Jibril, also clinched the APC ticket.