



The Peoples Democratic Par­ty (PDP) has called for im­mediate resignation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo fol­lowing an alleged complici­ty and his indictment in the fraud investigation of Ibra­him Magu, the embattled Acting Chairman of Eco­nomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The party further called on Yakubu Mahmoud, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Com­mission (INEC), to resign over purported plan to rig the forthcoming gubernato­rial election in Edo State in favour of the ruling All Pro­gressives Congress (APC).





Dr. Emeka Kalu, the Nation­al Publicity Secretary of Peo­ples Democratic Party Youth Alliance (PDPYA) canvassed this position in a statement made available to journalists.

According to him, Magu, presently suspended, al­legedly confessed that he gave N4 billion to Osinbajo out of the N39 billion pro­ceed of recovery.