The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for immediate resignation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo following an alleged complicity and his indictment in the fraud investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the embattled Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The party further called on Yakubu Mahmoud, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to resign over purported plan to rig the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Dr. Emeka Kalu, the National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party Youth Alliance (PDPYA) canvassed this position in a statement made available to journalists.
According to him, Magu, presently suspended, allegedly confessed that he gave N4 billion to Osinbajo out of the N39 billion proceed of recovery.