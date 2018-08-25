The former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, has denied report making the rounds that he wanted to impose his son Alhaji Abubakar Idris as the next governor of Kogi State.

He described the report as spurious, wicked and satanic.

In a press statement issued yesterday which a copy was made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the former governor noted that no amount of distraction would distract him from leading a credible opposition that would return the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over government in Kogi State.

In the statement he described the negative report as one that would not distract him, adding that the sponsors of the write up had failed in their bid at blackmailing him.

He disclosed that he was too focused to be distracted.

According to the statement, “Alhaji Idris is a successful businessman and respected politician with tremendous respect for democratic ethos, dialogue and team work, credentials that set aside his nine years in public office for unequalled peace, cohesion and development in the state.”

The statement went further to state that “Alhaji Idris is a responsible father who through the grace of Allah has withheld nothing from the training of his heirs, children, and his vast dependents, believes in giving them the best education possible to earn them a good start in life and to be able to hold their own anywhere and at any time.

“Certainly, I do not believe in close-circuiting or abridging the process to fast track success for anyone.”

Part of the statement reads: “The former governor does not believe in imposition of candidates, nor does he have power to impose his choices on others.

He has repeatedly cautioned against it as an unjust practice and has consistently been working along with other leaders to provide a level playing ground for all PDP aspirants in the state. This is his vow to the people.

“As a major stakeholder in the party, many aspirants have without doubts, consulted me about their ambitions. I wished to assure all aspirants and indeed members of the PDP that I have no preferred candidates whether such are my biological, political or foster sons anointed for any of the offices. The task of rescuing our fatherland from bad leadership cannot be a family affair. Rather, it is a task for all and must be discharged selflessly.”

The statement described those behind the reports as harboring intentions that are not noble, with the former governor denying categorically that he was not part and would not be part of any treachery to impose candidates on the electorate.

The statement described the reports as untrue, evil and does not represent the thinking of Alhaji Idris. We therefore urge the good people of Kogi State, PDP members and all lovers of freedom to disregard and dismiss same as concoctions from the pit of hell.