The Governor of Gombe State and Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, has commended Cross Rivers State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on the pace of development in the state, promising to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Dankwambo, who paid a visit to Ayade in his office in Calabar during his tour of the South South region to meet PDP delegates, commended the Cross River governor for the pace of development he had brought to the state within his short stay in office.

He advocated the re-election of the PDP government in the centre, noting that the main opposition party had been changing for the better.

The Gombe governor assured that the PDP would encourage positive reforms that would transform Nigeria, adding that the country needed the party in 2019 to move forward.

Dankwambo said he would offer solutions to the problems of Nigeria, stressing that what Nigeria needed was the right leadership.

“All hopes are not lost. I have enjoyed Nigeria and will want to offer my best to Nigeria,” he

said.

“Nigerians must recruit a leadership that is sagacious enough to listen to the pulse of the nation, patient enough to understand the people and committed to doing the work of liberating the creative energies of all of our people by opening their eyes to their different areas of comparative advantage and equipping them to make maximum use of such for an all-inclusive national development.

Suffice it to say that I am genuinely Nigerian, and I am very proud of my identity,” Dankwambo said.