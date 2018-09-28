Governor of Gombe State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Dankwambo, has lamented what he described as a high level of insecurity in Nigeria as had never been seen before.

Dankwambo who raised the concern yesterday while addressing PDP delegates in Makurdi, maintained that leadership gap was responsible for such level of insecurity in the country.

While opining that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government had lost touch with the people and working at cross purposes with the people, Dankwambo warned that the development is already taking its toll on the country as a whole.

“We have never seen this kind of level of insecurity facing our people in the last few years. We have completely lost those values we cherished as a people because of bad leadership which my administration will change when elected President of the country.

“That is why I am in the race, because Nigerians have actually been asking questions as to whether anybody really cared about the situation we are in today.

“So at 56, I am in the race as the bridge between the young and old. I am not too young to run and not too old to retire. Over the years I have undergone leadership tutelage that has prepared me for the new assignment.

“With the support of the Benue delegates and the backing of God who alone gives power, I am confident that I will emerge the presidential candidate of the PDP but I am not desperate about my ambition.

“I must also added that if at the end of the day, God forbid, that I do not get the PDP ticket, I will be willing to work with anyone who emerges because my quest is about the good of our fellow country men and women and not a personal ambition.”

The presidential hopeful who earlier paid courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom promised to address the lack of federal presence in the state, if elected, issues of national interest will be top on his agenda adding that he will provide level playing ground for all Nigerians without any discrimination or favoritism.