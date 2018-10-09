



Former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida has dissociated himself from a Twitter account which bears his name and pictures.

This is coming after the parody account which has over 50000 followers declared its support for the opposition People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and also dissed President Muhammad Buhari for his trips abroad.

“It has been brought to my understanding that Atiku cannot travel to some part of the world; well, I think I will prefer a President who will spend most of his time dealing with Nigerians in Nigeria, not a someone who already knows the route to all the countries like a Pilot,” the fake account tweeted .

This tweet by the pseudo account generated 570 comments,2.8000 retweets and 4.72000 likes in the past 24hours.

However, the former head of state’s has denied this account in a statement signed by his media office.

“The attention of the media office to General Babangida GCFR, has been drawn to the existence of several Twitter handles purportedly owned by the Former Military President,” IBB said.

“Also, we wish to state categorically, therefore, that the twitter handles bearing the name and photographs of General Babangida are fake and targeted at misleading unsuspecting members of the public,” he added.

IBB, therefore, affirmed that he has no twitter account and the general public should avoid doing any transaction with any account that bears his name or picture on twitter.

“We wish to inform members of the public, particularly members of the social media community that General Babangida currently has no twitter handle,” IBB affirmed

“Accordingly, we wish to advise all members of the social media community and the general public to be wary of the fake accounts and discountenance whatever message convey,”