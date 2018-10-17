



Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has reiterated his support for his anointed governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Akinlade, ahead of the 2019 general election.

This is coming as tension has continued to heighten amongst party faithful in the state over what is likely to become the outcome of the controversy which characterised the outcome of the primary in the state.

The primaries produced two candidates: Akinlade and an oil magnate Akinlade, in one of the most controversial primaries of the party.

Amosun, in a statement signed by his Information and Strategy Commissioner, Dayo Adeneye, said those saying he was drumming support for Abiodun were lying, describing the allegation as another series of propaganda against the Governor.

Amosun, who described the report in some sections of the media as malicious and embarrassing said those spreading the rumour are only out to heat the polity ahead of the 2019 general election.

The report read, ”The Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has followed with deep reflection and consternation, the false and embarrassing reports in some sections of the media, that he had been prevailed upon by some party leaders in the state to support the purported emergence of Prince Dapo Abiodun as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The malicious allegations would have been ignored, but for the general interest of the public and the good people of Ogun State.

“The allegation is nothing, but another in a series of political propaganda to tarnish the image of Governor Amosun, who stands solidly behind the duly elected consensus candidate of the APC, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade.

“Those behind the unfounded rumours are doing so to heat up the polity ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“They are doing it on behalf of their paymasters for cheap political motives. It has become a routine of many political jobbers in Ogun State,” he added.

He submitted that, “There are no slaves in Ogun State as insinuated by some aggrieved politicians.

“Everyone under our watch is free born and the Amosun administration will continue to defend the freedom of the masses and work for the socio-economic advancement of the state till our last day in office.

“He implored political actors to be wary of statements that could de-market the state and reverse the enormous gains of the recent years.

“You don’t have to be seen to discredit a government with sterling achievements, in order to advance your own selfish ambition, or make wild, inflammatory and seditious comments that have no foundation.

“You don’t also create artificial tension and insecurity in order to advance your cause, without the thought of the economic consequences to the state and welfare of the masses. This is not the right way to play politics,” he intoned.

The statement concluded that “politicians who know their onions and enjoy grassroots’ support fight their political battles on the electoral field rather than recourse to cheap blackmail and propagation of falsehood.”