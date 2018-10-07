



Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Sunday, declared that despite the clearance given by the National Working Committee (NWC) to Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, his anointed candidate, Hon. Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, will succeed him in 2019.

Governor Amosun gave this declaration on a live programme on Channels Television, monitored by newsmen during the conduct of the Senatorial, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He governor insisted that as far as he and other party members in the state were concerned, Akinlade would emerge as the next governor of the state.

Governor Amosun argued further that the primary election conducted by the party in the state, which produced Akinlade would stand, as against the announcement of an eight-man electoral committee, last Wednesday, that pronounced Dapo Abiodun as the governorship flagbearer of the party in the state.

The APC’s NWC had officially announced Abiodun as the winner of the primary election.

But Amosun speaking on the television programme, boasted that Abiodun’s candidature would not stand, promising to stand for fairness, justice and equity in ensuring that the mandate freely given to Akinlade by party faithful is not ‘stolen’.

Amosun said those opposing his moves within the party, had told President Muhammadu Buhari, unpleasant stories about him to favour their steps as regards the primary election.

He said, “We are waiting for them to come and tell the world that there was no election. They cannot come out because they know they have failed.

“That is why we are beaming the Senatorial and House of Assembly primaries live on three different television stations.

“They have told Mr. President all manners of stories, that Amosun has done this or that. Amosun will stand for justice, fairness and the truth.

“That is why in Ogun State come May 29, 2019, to the glory of God and the benevolence of Almighty God, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade will be the governor of the state.

“I have told them, if anybody wants to engage in political fight, they should wait for second term. Nobody should push us. We are not fools”.

He expressed satisfaction on the peaceful manner in which members of the party conducted themselves during the Senatorial and House of Assembly primary elections across the state.