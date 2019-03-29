<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Council of Authentic Mogajis in Ibadanland on Thursday rose from a meeting with an appeal to the factional leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers to sustain the peace in the land and honour the governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde, in his quest to develop Oyo State.

The chiefs, including Moshood Akere (chairman); Abass Oloko (vice chairman); Olawale Oladoja (spokesman); Ademola Olasomi (Secretary); Fatai Olanrewaju (treasurer) and Falere Fagbenro, said any aggrieved leader of the union “should channel his grievances to the appropriate quarters.”

In their statement signed by Oladoja, the Mogajis said, “As family heads, we owe God loads of gratitude that the general elections went well and Ibadan is no longer wearing the toga of Wild Wild West. The winner of the governorship election, Mr Seyi Makinde, is a man of immense reputation, with peaceful mien.

“We want to appeal to our brothers in the NURTW to honour and respect our new governor by cooperating with his impending administration which will usher in prosperity for all the people of Oyo State. The Mogajis will be meeting the NURTW chieftains to douse the tension and allay fears of our people.

“We also commend the coalition spearheaded by our father, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja and the sacrifices made by Senator Olufemi Lanlehin and Chief Sharafadeen Alli to make Seyi Makinde’s victory possible.

“We congratulate all Ibadan sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora and most especially our Kabiyesis, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and others on the dawn of a new era in the state.

“Once again, we appeal to all stakeholders; senators, House of Representatives’ members and the 32 elected members of the state House of Assembly, to support the incoming government so that the downtrodden masses can enjoy better dividends of democracy.”