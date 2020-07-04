



Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for linking him with an alleged fraudster Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi simply because he appeared on a photo-up taken at a gathering of many other Nigerians in Dubai, describing the action as mischievous and the statement “senseless”.

The APC through its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, had Saturday called on the anti graft agencies to probe the supposed link between Hushpuppi and top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party including Atiku, especially over alleged vote buying schemes during the 2019.

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections said however that APC‘s political blackmail over a matter that is the subject of litigation in a foreign land as well as a national embarrassment, smirks of irresponsibility on the part of the ruling party.





Atiku’ s spokesman, Paul Ibe, writing on his verified twitter handle cautioned Nabena against such “senseless” statement in future.

“It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being ingloriously speculated.

“We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future, especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country.

“Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail”.