The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed joy over the defection of the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the party is opened to all.

Gbajabiamila in a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Ayade’s action has once again shown that “APC was the party to beat in the country.”

The Speaker said the Cross River State governor has taken the right decision and shown a good example for others to follow.

He said the ruling party remains open to all, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to join the APC to move the country forward.





The Speaker noted that APC will continue to be just and fair to all its members.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while reacting to Ayade’s defection, urged its members in Cross River State stay united.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross River State to immediately pull together and ensure that all structure of our party in the state remain intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.”