<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has sworn in Chike Okafor as the replacement to Emeka Nwajuba who is now a Minister following appeal court judgment.

Mr. Chike who earlier was sacked by a lower court and replaced by Nwajuba was sworn in during plenary.

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in August sacked Emeka Nwajuba as member representing Ehimembano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, however, he was already a Minister designate by then.

With the verdict of the court, Okafor of the ruling All Progressives Congress is the new member of the House.