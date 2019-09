The House of Representatives has sworn in Chike Okafor as the replacement to Emeka Nwajuba who is now a Minister following appeal court judgment.

Mr. Chike who earlier was sacked by a lower court and replaced by Nwajuba was sworn in during plenary.

Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in August sacked Emeka Nwajuba as member representing Ehimembano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, however, he was already a Minister designate by then.

With the verdict of the court, Okafor of the ruling All Progressives Congress is the new member of the House.