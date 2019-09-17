The House of Representatives has sworn in Chike Okafor as the replacement to Emeka Nwajuba who is now a Minister following appeal court judgment.
Mr. Chike who earlier was sacked by a lower court and replaced by Nwajuba was sworn in during plenary.
Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in August sacked Emeka Nwajuba as member representing Ehimembano/Ihiteuboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, however, he was already a Minister designate by then.
With the verdict of the court, Okafor of the ruling All Progressives Congress is the new member of the House.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]