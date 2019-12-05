<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives on Wednesday ordered an immediate investigation into alleged attacks on Nigerians living in Ghana as fallout of government decision to shut all land borders.

To this end, the House urged the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Committee on Diaspora Matters to investigate the recent attacks on Nigerian traders in the West African country.

The resolution also mandated the bodies alongside the Diaspora Matters Committee to ensure that the development between the traders and Ghanaian authorities was nipped in the bud to forestall another xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

The resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a motion titled “Recent attacks on Nigerian traders in Circle Market, Ghana”, brought by Tolulope Akande- Sadipe from Oyo State at the plenary.

The lawmaker, in his presentation, recalled the experience of many Nigerians residing in South Africa, saying that if care was not taken, such was brewing in Ghana.

She stated that on December 1 2019, over 600 shops belonging to foreign traders, particularly Nigerians, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Ghana were locked up by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

According to her, this was not the first time the quest to rid the Ghanaian market of foreign traders, who engage in retail businesses occurred.

She noted that there was a case last month where c traders at Opera Square in Accra locked up shops belonging to foreign nationals involved in retail business.