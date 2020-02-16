<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, congratulated the new governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, for his victory at the Supreme Court and a successful inauguration despite all efforts to stall the process.

In a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja on Sunday, Rep. Elumelu said that with Governor Diri and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the saddle, the future and stability of Bayelsa State were guaranteed.

The Minority Leader described Senator Diri’s victory as a triumph of democracy, the rule of law and the wishes and aspiration of the people of Bayelsa State.

Rep. Elumelu commended Governor Diri for courageously pursuing and recovering the mandate won by him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which denoted his determination to serve and protect the interest of the people of Bayelsa State at all times.





The Minority leaders urged Governor Diri not to allow any situation to distract him from his vision and determination to fully deploy his wealth of experience, commitment and ingenuity towards the development and stability of Bayelsa State.

Rep. Elumelu, however, condemned the resort to violence and disruption of public peace by individuals who felt that the law should have been twisted to suit their selfish and partisan purposes.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately apprehend the masterminds and instigators of the violence and ensure that they faced the full wrath of the law, no matter how highly placed they might be in the Society.

The Minority Leader congratulated the government and people of Bayelsa state as well as the PDP for this well-deserved victory.