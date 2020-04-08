<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minority caucus in the House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to adopt an even method of distributing palliative funds and other essential materials across all states to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minority Leader Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, said that there was need to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic in all parts of the country.

Elumelu warned against what he called selective approach adopted in allotting aids to states saying it is unacceptable and counter-productive to the overall national efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

According to him, the selective approach is already sending wrong signals, fuelling avoidable divisiveness, allegations and counter-allegations of political and sectional marginalisation in the polity.





“Nigerians are united in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and anything that will divide them at this moment must be avoided.

“The Federal Government should bear in mind that the social and economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic cut across all the states of the federation.

“It affects all Nigerians because they operate under the same economy and lockdown directives.

“Therefore, the selective approach in dissemination of aids and palliatives is not in the best interest of our nation,” he said.

The lawmaker recommended an even distribution of aids to all states of the federation in a manner that extensively addresses the needs of the masses at this critical time.

Elumelu, however, commended the contributions of well-meaning citizens as well as the private sector in the national effort to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.