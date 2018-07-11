All Progressives Congress members of the House of Representatives have protested the mention of Reformed All Progressives Congress, the new faction of the APC, on the floor.

However, the mild protest was quickly contained by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara.

The protest started after a member, Mr. Bode Ayorinde, stood up to address himself as a proud member of R-APC.

But, another member, Mr. Mohammed Bago, opposed the mention of R-APC, saying that it was not recognised in the House.

Several APC members agreed with Bago and attempted to shout down Ayorinde, but he insisted that it was his right to belong to any faction.

Calm has since been restored after the mild drama.