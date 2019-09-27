<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The house of representatives has rejected a motion seeking to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to de-register political parties seen to be weak.

The lower legislative chamber stepped down the motion during Thursday’s plenary session following a resolution that the electoral commission cannot de-register political parties.

Francis Uduyok from Akwa Ibom state had moved the motion entitled, ‘Need to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission to Implement Section 78 (7) (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010’.

Uduyok said that section of the electoral act empowers INEC to de-register political parties that fail to win at least one seat in the national assembly or a state house of assembly.

“Since the commencement of the act, section 78 (7) (ii) has not been fully implemented, given the rising number of political parties in Nigeria with neither a seat in either a state house of assembly or the national assembly,” he said.

“If section 78 (7) (ii) of the electoral act is fully implemented, it would help to regulate numbers of political parties, reduce election costs, as well as reduce void votes caused by the inability of voters to comprehend the long list of political parties on the ballot papers.”

Uduyok asked his colleagues to probe the reason for the non-implementation of section 78 (7) of the electoral act.

But the motion was argued against by Mohammed Monguno, the chief whip, who said the supreme court had in a suit involving the National Conscience Party, ruled that INEC lacks constitutional powers to de-register parties.

Tobi Okechukwu from Enugu state, however, said the motion is not seeking to alter the extant laws but to ascertain whether INEC has such powers to de-register parties.

But Idris Wase, the deputy speaker who presided over the session, upheld Monguno’s argument. He said the apex court already ruled that INEC lacks such powers, after which the house unanimously resolved that the motion be dropped.

It was reported that more than 80 political parties may be affected should INEC decide to de-register political parties that fail to win at least one seat in the national assembly or state house of assembly.