



Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has warned that future elections in the country, may still not be credible, even with a new Electoral Act.

The principal lawmaker from Abia state, in an newsmen with newsmen Tuesday, opined that “unless there is a character change by a majority of Nigerians, a new Electoral Law, will still not guarantee credible elections in 2023”.

The legislator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was fielding questions on the delay in the passage of a clean copy of the Bill for presidential assent.

Recall that along with the Senate, the Green chamber approved the piece of legislation, before they closed last year, for the Yuletide celebration.

Speaking further on the matter, Mrs Onyejeocha, however, assured that a clean copy of the document will be presented to the President before March this year.





Besides, she assured the National Assembly caucus, will push for the creation of the sixth Southeast state through the ongoing constitution amendment process.

He said the establishment of a new Southeast state, will address the regional imbalance currently existent, as she stressed that besides, the zone, all others had six states.

“What we (National Assembly) Southeast caucus are doing, is to harmonize positions Snd come up with at least one additional state for the Southeast.

“This is about justice; it is about equity and balance. Other regions have six states, so let us also have six states, so that there will be a balance “, she said.

The debate about zonal equity of states has been on since the 90s, as the Southeast zonal groups, continue to mount pressure on the National Assembly to include a new state in the constitution.

Though the proposal, has always made it to the parliament each time, a constitution review process was tabled, it is yet to make it to the Constitution.