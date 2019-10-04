<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chairman, House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Hon. Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), has called on members of the committee to lead by examples with regards to transparency and probity in their affairs with government agencies.

Oke stated this while addressing colleagues at the committee’s inaugural meeting on Thursday in Abuja, saying that PAC as the only constitutionally stipulated body of the parliament in terms of over sighting other arms of government.

According to the lawmaker, “PAC is the only committee recognised by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Section 88 and 89 respectively.”

He informed his colleagues that there is a lot of work to be done by the committee as reports of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) from 2017 to date.

Oke called for dedication and commitment of his colleagues, adding that they must be steadfast, and transparent as the responsibility to lead by example has been placed on their shoulders.

He informed his colleagues of the work plan he has developed since he was named chairman, as well as briefs expected from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation as well as the Accountant General of Federation.

He urged members to work in synergy with the executive arm of government, whilst observing the rules of engagements.

Oke also warned colleagues against intimidating heads or representatives of MDAs, who appear to answer audit queries, just as the committee would not condone any act of disrespect by any MDA towards the committee or its members.

He stressed the need to collaborate with NGOs regarding the training of members and secretariat staff, both within and outside the country, noting that members would be required to sharpen their legislative teeth in accounting through international conferences and seminars.

Members in their responses assured the chairman of their commitment, saying they would work tirelessly to ensure that things are done according to accounting ethics by government ministries, department and agencies (MDAs).