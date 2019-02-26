



The House of Representatives Tuesday resumed from the elections recess only to immediately adjourn till the 12th of March, 2019.

The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, who made the pronouncement in the Green Chamber stated that the adjournment was because the House could not form a quorum.

There were 10 members on the floor at that point.

Apart from the Speaker, other members in the chamber included the Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun, the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Chairman of the House Committee of Rules and Business, Edward Pwajok, and a few other members.

Recall that the House went on recess on 29th January after passing the minimum wage bill. The 2019 budget was also passed through Second Reading.

Lawmakers were initially meant to resume on 19th February, but this was pushed forward to Tuesday 26th February, 2019 because of the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections.

On the Order paper Tuesday were 13 bills meant for first reading, 1 motion, 2 bills for Second Reading and 7 reports which should have been considered .

Evidently, the adjournment, it was learnt was to enable the lawmakers participate in the general elections