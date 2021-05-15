Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday in Asaba flagged off the distribution and presentation of empowerment items sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.

A total of 350 constituents drawn from various wards across the four local government areas in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency where Elumelu represents at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, benefited from the package

The empowerment items include 111 electricity generating sets, 90 deep freezers, 148 motorcycles and 107 tricycles.

Governor Okowa thanked Elumelu for the gesture, saying that it would help lift the people out of the poverty bracket, and encourage other representatives and well meaning Deltans to emulate Mr. Elumelu.

Addressing the beneficiaries and other guests, the Minority Leader said the items would assist them engage in some form of independent, lucrative enterprise.

He said the idea was to make the beneficiaries small business owners who would eventually help in creating jobs and reducing poverty in their immediate communities.

“I urge the beneficiaries to be passionate in putting these items into proper use and to see this as an opportunity to climb to an enviable level of prosperity which is before you today.





“Though, it appears insignificant, it is my expectation that from this small beginning, with determination, focus and fear of God, you will be able to record amazing testimonies, not only as employers of labour in our communities but also providers of essential social services to meet some of the existential needs of our people,” he said.

He commended the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s sustained efforts in reducing poverty through various empowerment programmes.

“Your passionate effort has brought, in no small measure, prosperity to a very good number of our youths and people in Delta State.

“We will continue to join and support Your Excellency, in bringing joy, peace and progress to our people, even as I restate my resolve, never to allow what is due our people elude them so long as I remain their representative in the House of Representatives.”

The lawmaker seized the opportunity to reel his achievements in the last two of his representing in terms of legislative actions, empowerment and attraction of developmental projects, noting that he would continue to do more for his people.