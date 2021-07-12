House minority leader: APC will end after President Buhari leaves office

The minority leader of the house of representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will leave power after the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Elumelu, member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta state, said this on Monday at an event organised by the press corps of the lower chamber in Abuja.

At least eight federal lawmakers of the PDP have dumped the opposition party for the APC within the past one week.

In June, Peter Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta north, also joined the APC from the PDP.

The PDP also lost two of its governors — Ben Ayade of Cross River and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara — to the ruling party in May and June, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Elumelu said the APC has failed, adding that the ruling party isn’t organised.

“When my people brought me in to represent their interest, what was uppermost in my heart was to represent them and I also made a vow not to touch anything that belongs to them, either by way of constituency allowance or by way of constituency project,” he said.

“So, all I did was to ensure that up to the last kobo that I get from the national assembly is given back to them because they brought me here to represent their interest.

“I was brought up to always look at the critical aspect of life and not making noise. If you make noise that is not reasonable and quality criticism, then it is of no use.

“If you watch me on the floor, I come out to speak when I think it is critical to speak, not just because I want to make noise. If you recall when they said some people were defecting and I came out and said it is not about quoting section 68 to challenge the defection, but it is to let Nigerians know that the APC government has failed, and because they have failed, it is immaterial who is defecting.

“What is important is that the government is failing. The government has not even given accurate information as to what they have done.

“Imagine, in my constituency, somebody said Ogwashi-Uku dam has been completed whereas it has not. And people are defecting to such voodoo government? When the time for evaluation comes, people are going to look at those things.

“We don’t like making noise. By the time those who are going to move, move, you will see that APC is going to be left with nothing and APC will end after Buhari.

“They are not coordinated; they are not organised; they are not out to serve the people. They are there to worship the current president and once the president leaves, that is the end of APC.”