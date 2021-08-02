House member empowers 350 youths, women in Akwa Ibom

Mr Patrick Ifon, the member representing Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives has distributed empowerment items to 350 youths and women of his constituents.

Ifon, presenting the items to his constituents at his residential home in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Monday, said the empowerment was a way to give back to his people.

He explained that the empowerment would help to alleviate poverty among his constituents and make them useful to their families and communities.

Newsmen report that the items donated include, tricycles, grinding machines, hair dryers, clippers and stabilisers, motorcycles, keke trucks, sewing machines, amongst others.

Ifon said that the empowerment was coming as a token of appreciation to his core supporters and his own way of saying that they should help themselves.

“The empowerment is a token of appreciation for all that you have done. It is my own way of saying thank you to my core supporters during my electioneering.

“You may get an item that might not be in your mind or assumed to be too small but I ask you in the name of God accept it, it is a token of love,” Ifon said.

He said that the empowerment was the first phase of his scheme.

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items but use it judiciously to better their lives.

Ifon encouraged those who had not benefitted from his first phase to be assured that they would be beneficiaries of the second phase of his scheme.

He enumerated his legislative engagements in the National Assembly in the past two years.

Ifon explained that he had presented seven bills that had passed first reading, six motions and two petitions in the house.

He said that he had facilitated employment for 29 people in Federal agencies across the country.

He said that he facilitated the construction and equipping of Information and Communication Technogolgy centres in the four local government areas which included Eket, Esit Eket, Onna and Ibeno respectively.

Ifon also said that he facilitated the building of an agricultural training centre in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Also speaking, Mr Akpadiaha Ebitu, the state Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he was satisfied with the representation of Ifon since he was saddled with the legislative responsibility in the green chamber.

Ebitu said that the empowerment would help to contribute effectively to the economic well-being of the beneficiaries.

“I congratulate you my brother for your robust engagement in the National Assembly and your people-centric leadership strides.

“In two years you have impacted lives positively and I am so proud of you, ” Ebitu said.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Mr John Cyril, commended the House of Representatives member for selecting him as one of the beneficiaries and prayed that God would bless him and his family.

“Thank you honourable member for putting food on my table. God bless you and your household,” Cyril prayed.

He promised to use the item judiciously, saying that he would use his skills to empower more people to be self-reliant in the community.