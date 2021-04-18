



Two communities in Ijero and Ekiti-West Local Governments became the latest beneficiaries of the numerous empowerment programmes initiated by a member of the National Assembly Hon. Omowumi Ogunlola.

In Okemesi for instance, a well equipped two blocks of twelve classrooms were donated while a furnished Town Hall was donated for use by the Ijero communities.

Speaking at the two separate events held in Okemesi and Ijero-Ekiti, Ogunlola described the interventions as those capable of enhancing learning and promote unity amongst the people of the communities regularly of party or religion affiliation.

While inaugurating the projects, the legislator also used the occasion to empowered 120 aged members selected from the wards in Ijero.

Ogunlola, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed that Free Past WAEC & JAMB Questions have been distributed to select schools in her constituents, promising to bring more dividends of democracy to the area.

“The old people are vulnerable and that was why I decided to lift them with N10, 000 each to meet their immediate needs. They are no longer active as they used to be, so we need to support them.

“I had earlier distributed WAEC materials to some selected students in my constituency to help scholarship and better their studies while the school I built was meant to create environment that will be conducive for learning”.

Also speaking, the Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Oba Adebayo Adewole who expressed joy over what he termed quality representation by Ogunlola also prayed for her.

Oba Adewole saluted the spirit of equity and fairness adopted by the lawmaker in ensuring that all the communities within her constituents got one project or another,





In the same vein , the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, described the lawmaker as a worthy representative of the people, who has not disappointed her constituents.

Oyebanji assured that all the developmental projects being executed in Ijero Local government by Governor Kayode Fayemi would continue, applauding the lawmaker for not neglecting any town in the federal constituency.

Lamenting on the strike embarked on by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria and Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Ogunlola called on state chief executives to give the required working freedom to the two arms of government as enshrined in the constitution.

She appealed to executive arm of government to always treat the Judiciary and Legislature as partners rather than seeing them as appendages .

She noted working in harmoniously with the judiciary and legislature was the only way to develop the country’s democracy.

Ogunlola said “The constitution is very explicit that there are three arms of government, though interrelated, with classified and established functions to the extent that there shouldn’t be encroachment.

“But it is regrettable that anything goes in Nigeria, because of our penchant for illegalities. When it comes to the issues of proper applications of the laws, custodians of the laws will distance themselves or keep silent. The unfortunate thing now is that, our laws are no longer respected.

“My advice to the executives is that, they should not see the Judiciary and Legislature as appendages, but as partners. The National Assembly is preparing for a review of our laws and we are going to review this and spell out the functions of all the arms to show how real governance should be”, Ogunlola stated.