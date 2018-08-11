Hoodlums believed to be political thugs have vandalized factional Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.

The office which is located on the Waterlines area of Port Harcourt was newly acquired to house the factional APC controlled by the Senator Representing Rivers South-East at the National Assembly, and Governorship aspirant of the party for the 2019 elections, Sen. Magnus Abe.

However, the Chairman of APC, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, has been fingered by supporters of Abe to be the mastermind of the destruction.

The incident came barely 24 hours after Flag-Amachree had allegedly threatened to seal off any APC parallel secretariat opened by any group of persons in the State.

It was gathered that the thugs, who were allegedly protected by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, invaded the parallel secretariat on the early hours of Saturday and destroyed the building that is undergoing renovation.

The invaders smashed windows, doors and ceiling of the building, and pulled down party flags hoisted in the premises.

They also destroyed Portraits of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshomhole, as well as that of Senator Abe.

Elder Chidi Wihioka, the lawmaker representing Ikwerre Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, loyal to Abe, accused Flag-Amachree of being behind the act.

Wihioka said: “Whoever that is behind this should be arrested and made to pay for the damages done to the secretariat. We are in a civilised society and people should not take laws into their hands.

“We condemn a situation, where men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad would be use by one person to cause mayhem. The vandalised secretariat is the authentic secretariat of APC in Rivers State. Court verdict is very clear on who is the genuine chairman of APC in Rivers State.

“It would be noted that the purported State chairman of APC in the State, Flag-Amachree, had earlier warned that the leadership of the party in the State, would clamp down on any parallel secretariat in the State.”

Meanwhile, the APC in the state which spoke through its Publicity Secretary, Chris Finebone, denied the allegations that Flag-Amachree was behind the destruction.

Finebone said: “The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, heard about the incident like any other on social media this afternoon. We are clueless about what anyone is saying is responsible for what happened.

“When the media disclosed to us that there was a rumour about a group of persons that was on the verge of setting up a parallel state secretariat of our party, we couldn’t understand why and where such was coming from.

“However, following persistent pressure from the media, the State Chairman, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree responded that should the rumour become reality, then the party will explore all lawful means to get law enforcement agencies to seal such a parallel office.

“We call on security agencies to thoroughly investigate the false accusation being peddled around including what we are hearing that what happened was an unfolding internal war amongst the Abe group over sharing of proceeds from NDDC contracts between their campaign Director General and a chieftain of their group.”