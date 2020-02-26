<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The crisis currently rocking the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened Tuesday, with an attack on the state party chairman, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, in Moro Local Government Area of the state.

Bolarinwa was attacked by some hoodlums who accused him of allegedly frustrating the efforts of the governor in the governance of the state.

Tagged as enemy of progress, Bolarinwa was also accused of working with the past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, hence the reason for the present governor finding it difficult to have a promising focus in the deliverance of his campaign agenda.

However, reacting in a statement in Ilorin, the spokesman for the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye said ” the governor condemns in strong terms possible the alleged attack” describing it “as very disturbing.”





“The governor is very proud of the peaceful atmosphere in the state and seriously frowns at any action that might heat up the polity under whatever guise.”

Governor Abdulrazaq called on security agencies to not just fish out the masterminds behind the attack, but to also make sure they face the full weight of the law.

The crisis in the party started few months after the governor assumed duty with some party chieftains and loyalists complaining that the governor sidelined them in composition of his cabinet.

Their grievances also include lack of care for those who worked to ensure the victory of governor Abdulrazaq in the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.