The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is scheduled to hold an emergency National Executive Commitee (NEC) meeting on Friday.

According to an announcement by its National Secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri, the meeting is to commence by 10 a.m.

“All members of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the NEC tomorrow, Friday, 17th January, 2020.”

“Venue is NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja and time is 10 a.m.”

“Members are enjoined to attend as the meeting will discuss the state of the nation,” the announcement for the meeting read.





Although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources in the party secretariat told newsmen the meeting is not unconnected to the recent verdict of the Supreme Court that sacked one of its members, Emeka Ihedioha, as Imo State Governor.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the governor of Imo State.

The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Uzodinma originally came fourth in the election while Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance (AA) and Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) cane second and third respectively.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad gave the unanimous decision on Tuesday in Abuja.