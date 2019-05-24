<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The former House of Representatives candidate for Ohaji/ Egbema/Oguta /Oru West federal constituency in the just concluded National Assembly and presidential elections, Dr. Henry Okafor has emerged as the new state chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

The former Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, had emerged unopposed at the state congress of the party held at the Ridge Events Centre in Owerri on Thursday .

Addressing the Congress after his election, the new state chairman of APGA stated that he had come to rebuild and ensure the progress of the party. He also promised to bring back all those members who left had the party following the emergence of Senator Araraume as governorship candidate.

Okafor enjoined all members to remain steadfast in their commitment and loyalty to the party.

Also, the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, in his speech thanked the national Chairman, Victor Oye, the national leaders, the Congress Committee members and INEC for ensuring a free, fair and peaceful congress.

He further explained that APGA was ready to win elections in the state as he advised members to keep their eyes on the goal and be their brothers’ keepers, noting that “unity is all we need to function effectively in this party.

“APGA is a brand-new party in terms of age, ready to go nationwide.”

Meanwhile, Osita Okpara, Vice Chairman Okigwe; Tony Asomugha, State Organizing Secretary; Alphonsus Eberendu, State Financial Secretary, Nkemakolam Osuji and others were elected on the occasion.