A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Heman Hembe at the weekend promised that if given the opportunity to govern the state in 2023, he would proscribe Joint Account to make the third tier of government more viable.

The member representing Vandeikya/Konshisha Federal Constituency in the National Assembly gave the promise when he met with lecturers from across Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Colleges of Health Sciences in Benue State at the weekend.

He noted that lack of political will, inordinate ambition and personal aggrandizement have been the reasons why Benue is lagging behind in terms of making progress and development.

Hembe who is aspiring to be Governor of the state come 2023 on the platform of the APC had gathered the academia to inform them of his intention and to seek their inputs and support on the way forward for Benue.

Addressing the lecturers at the event tagged, ‘BENUE: Rediscovering our Path to Greatness,’ Hembe who has been in the green chamber of the National Assembly for 16 years posited that Benue was created in 1976 to be great but sadly, is yet to attain its full potentials 45 years after.

While he observed that the Academic should form the nucleus of every society, the governorship aspirant stressed the need for all hands to.be on deck to lift Benue from the abyss and take it to a better place.

The governorship hopeful, who took time to reel out its blueprint for Benue during the interactive session in Makurdi, highlighted some challenges such as Insecurity, infrastructural deficit, near collapse of the health sector both at the Primary Health Care and Secondary level, the Educational sector and the moribund industries.

He also gave insight into how he intends to fix all the challenges plaguing all the aforementioned sectors if given the opportunity to serve the people as Governor come 2023.

He emphasized that Benue State as the food basket of the nation should be the home of Agriculture and should be able to produce food all year round to feed the nation.

The lawmaker however tasked all aspirants on issue-based politics, saying if and when he becomes the next governor, he would proscribe Joint Accounts, by granting local government autonomy with a view to making the third tier of government more viable.

He also assured that he would give more attention to the Benue Civil Service through training and retraining of the workforce for optimum capacity.

The lecturers, while commending Hembe for his immense contributions to the development of the state, noted that with his track records, he has demonstrated the capacity to lead Benue to the promised land come 2023.

One of the speakers at the event, Prof. Gabriel Akume, said Hembe is the type of Governor that Benue State has been waiting for to take it to the Olympian height that the people desire.

“Benue does not need errand boys. Benue needs an independently minded, progressive, tried and tested hand that is exposed and has the capacity.”

Akume noted that for 16 years at the National Assembly, the legislator has adequately represented and impacted his people more than any other even as he expressed the hope that if given the opportunity to govern the state, Benue will begin to see the desired results.